PBSO racks up $1.5M in OT since Trump elected

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Donald Trump's visits to his Palm Beach estate since he was elected president have cost the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department $1.5 million in overtime costs.

RELATED: West Palm police rack up thousands in OT

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw is confident the money his department has spent while assisting the Secret Service will be reimbursed by the federal government.

"I do hope he is correct," said Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia Baker.

The county sent letters to federal officials in December seeking reimbursement for the overtime security costs from Trump's five-day visit to the estate called Mar-a-lago in November, the Palm Beach Post reported Tuesday.

Those costs were originally estimated at $250,000, but Bradshaw said the total will be closer to $300,000. Based on the revised number, the sheriff said told the newspaper the security costs are amounting to about $60,000 a day during Trump's visits to the county.

Aside from the five days in November, Trump stayed at Mar-a-lago 16 days in December. He has returned for two weekends so far in February.

The sheriff's presidential detail is covered by overtime and doesn't compromise law enforcement for the rest of the county.

"We don't take anybody off the road that handles normal calls for service," Bradshaw said. "I'm very confident that we're going to get reimbursed. There'll be a point in time where I'll have a conversation, I hope, with the president personally or with someone high up in his administration."

Baker said the sheriff works closely with the Secret Service and would have a better feel about any reimbursement. "I have not received that type of information from anyone in writing," Baker said.

Presidential visits aren't unusual in Palm Beach County as Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all made multiple visits for fundraisers, golf outings and campaign appearances. But they didn't involve extended stays.

"Obviously we take it very seriously and we're fortunate we have the experience and the manpower to be able to handle it," Bradshaw said. "We work seamlessly with the Secret Service because we've done it so much."

In addition to the sheriff's costs, West Palm Beach Chief Financial Officer Mark Parks estimated city police and fire rescue crews have incurred about $26,000 in overtime costs during Trump's February visits. The Post reports the town of Palm Beach did not provide estimates for its costs.

---

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com