School windows shot out overnight - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

School windows shot out overnight

JUPITER, Fla. - The Palm Beach County School District confirms that windows at Limestone Creek Elementary School were shot out overnight.

No one was at the school at the time and no one was hurt, the district said.

Classes are taking place as scheduled.

School police are investigating the incident. 
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.