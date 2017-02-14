Suspect indicted in Okeechobee woman's slaying

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

A grand jury indicted a man Tuesday on first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a Okeechobee County mother of four children.

Christopher Shows, 21, is charged with killing Amanda Suarez, 25, in early December.

A relative found Suarez dead from a gunshot wound to the back of her head Dec. 7 at her home on NW 3rd Street. Shows was arrested 10 days later.

On Tuesday, he was indicted on the following charges:

First-degree murder with a firearm

Burglary of a dwelling with an assault or battery while armed -- discharge of a firearm

Abuse of a dead human body

Second-degree petit theft

Tampering with evidence

Investigators said Shows had made sexual advances that Suarez rejected. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said he then went to his truck, armed himself with a .22 rifle, went back inside and shot Suarez as she tried to run out the back door.

BREAKING:Grand jury indicts Christopher Shows on 1st degree murder in the killing of Amanda Suarez, a mom of 4, in Okeechobee Co @WPTV pic.twitter.com/F2zpN6PsVQ — Gabrielle Sarann (@GabrielleSarann) February 14, 2017

