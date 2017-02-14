Suspect indicted in Okeechobee woman's slaying

Christopher Shows, 21, is charged with killing Amanda Suarez, 25, in early December.
A relative found Suarez dead from a gunshot wound to the back of her head Dec. 7 at her home on NW 3rd Street. Shows was arrested 10 days later.
On Tuesday, he was indicted on the following charges:
First-degree murder with a firearm
Burglary of a dwelling with an assault or battery while armed -- discharge of a firearm
Abuse of a dead human body
Second-degree petit theft
Tampering with evidence
Investigators said Shows had made sexual advances that Suarez rejected. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said he then went to his truck, armed himself with a .22 rifle, went back inside and shot Suarez as she tried to run out the back door.
