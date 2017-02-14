Suspect indicted in Okeechobee woman's slaying - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspect indicted in Okeechobee woman's slaying

A grand jury indicted a man Tuesday on first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a Okeechobee County mother of four children.

Christopher Shows, 21, is charged with killing Amanda Suarez, 25, in early December.

A relative found Suarez dead from a gunshot wound to the back of her head Dec. 7 at her home on NW 3rd Street. Shows was arrested 10 days later.

On Tuesday, he was indicted on the following charges:

  • First-degree murder with a firearm
  • Burglary of a dwelling with an assault or battery while armed -- discharge of a firearm
  • Abuse of a dead human body
  • Second-degree petit theft
  • Tampering with evidence

Investigators said Shows had made sexual advances that Suarez rejected.  The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said he then went to his truck, armed himself with a .22 rifle, went back inside and shot Suarez as she tried to run out the back door.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.