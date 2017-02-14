Royal Caribbean cruise ship Majesty of the Seas stuck at Port Canaveral due to safety issue

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) -- Passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship who were expecting to be on their way to the Bahamas instead spent the night stuck at a port in central Florida after Coast Guard inspectors found safety issues on board the ship.

News outlets report that passengers had already boarded the Majesty of the Seas when their Monday afternoon departure from Port Canaveral was delayed.

Coast Guard spokesman Ryan Dickinson said the delay had to do with the life-saving equipment on board, not the ship's engine. He did not give further details.

Royal Caribbean apologized to the delayed guests on Twitter and asked for patience.

The 880-foot-long vessel can typically carry more than 2,700 guests and a crew of about 900. It's unclear how many were on board.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.