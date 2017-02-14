Road closures early Friday for Trump visit

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

Beginning early Friday morning February 17 travel restrictions will be in place around Mar-a-Lago for the expected weekend visit of President Trump.

RELATED: Sheriff's Office racks up $1.5M in OT since President Trump's election

The U.S. Secret Service said that all forms of travel, including walking or jogging, will be prohibited on S. Ocean Blvd from the intersection of S. County Road to Southern Boulevard.

The travel restrictions extend east to the ocean.

The Secret Service said residents living within the affected area will be allowed in with proper identification.

The restrictions will be in effect until President Trump's anticipated departure late in the afternoon on Monday, February 20.

RELATED: New regulations designed to ease traffic on Palm Beach during presidential visits



Scripps Only Content 2017