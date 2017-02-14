Road closures early Friday for Trump visit - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Road closures early Friday for Trump visit

Beginning early Friday morning February 17 travel restrictions will be in place around Mar-a-Lago for the expected weekend visit of President Trump.

The U.S. Secret Service said that all forms of travel, including walking or jogging, will be prohibited on S. Ocean Blvd from the intersection of S. County Road to Southern Boulevard.

The travel restrictions extend east to the ocean.

The Secret Service said residents living within the affected area will be allowed in with proper identification.

The restrictions will be in effect until President Trump's anticipated departure late in the afternoon on Monday, February 20.

