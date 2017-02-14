Jupiter Police Chief Frank J. Kitzerow wants sergeants fired for sex acts while on duty

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- A South Florida police chief wants two sergeants fired after an investigation revealed they engaged in sex acts while on duty.

Jupiter Police Sgt. Amy Walling and Sgt. Jason VanSteenburgh were once a couple but allegedly parted months ago. An internal investigation revealed Walling performed a sex act on VanSteenburgh while he was on duty. She was off duty at the time. According to the report, she also sent him a partially nude photo of herself while wearing a town police uniform.

The Palm Beach Post reports VanSteenburgh sent her a partially nude photo while wearing a SWAT uniform. He was allegedly protecting the safety of a person whose life was in danger at the time.

Chief Frank J. Kitzerow recommended firing the two sergeants for conduct unbecoming an officer.

The department issued the following statement: The Jupiter Police Department conducted a thorough Internal Affairs investigation which led to Chief Kitzerow’s recommendation for termination of employment of both Sergeant Amy Walling ( 20 years of service) and Sergeant Jason Vansteenburgh (17 ½ years of service). Chief Kitzerow’s Internal Affairs Investigative Conclusion report is currently with the Town Manager for review through the Town of Jupiter’s personnel policy process and for determination of concurrence with the Chief’s recommendation.

The actions of these individuals do not reflect the culture or organizational values of the Jupiter Police Department.

A message left for the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association was not immediately returned Tuesday.

The WPTV webteam contributed to this report.

