South Floridians urged to conserve water

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

Story Video: Click here

As the sun continues to shine, Clarold Rogers of Palm city sees it as a sign.

"Water conservation," says Rogers.

Randy Smith with the South Florida Water Management District says this dry season has been very dry. He is asking people to conserve water.

"As homeowners we can do our part to conserve water by reducing the amount of irrigation that we do," says Smith.

However there is a positive.

The drought may be keeping Treasure Coast waterways clean.

Lake Okeechobee water levels are nearly three feet less than they were this time last year. That means no harmful discharges anytime soon.

Business owners like Scott Fawcett, with Off the Chain Fishing Charters, are now recovering from the algae crisis of 2016.

"People are starting to use the sandbars a lot more. You're seeing people paddleboard and kayak a lot more so yeah, this is definitely a plus in comparison to what it was just six or seven months."