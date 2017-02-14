South Floridians urged to conserve water - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

South Floridians urged to conserve water

As the sun continues to shine, Clarold Rogers of Palm city sees it as a sign.

"Water conservation," says Rogers.

Randy Smith with the South Florida Water Management District says this dry season has been very dry. He is asking people to conserve water.

"As homeowners we can do our part to conserve water by reducing the amount of irrigation that we do," says Smith.

However there is a positive.

The drought may be keeping Treasure Coast waterways clean.

Lake Okeechobee water levels are nearly three feet less than they were this time last year. That means no harmful discharges anytime soon.

Business owners like Scott Fawcett, with Off the Chain Fishing Charters, are now recovering from the algae crisis of 2016.

"People are starting to use the sandbars a lot more. You're seeing people paddleboard and kayak a lot more so yeah, this is definitely a plus in comparison to what it was just six or seven months."

