Reported abduction attempt of a boy investigated

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's detectives are investigating a reported attempted abduction of a boy in the 7300 block of Zurich Circle.

It happened Monday afternoon as the child was playing in the backyard of his Spinnaker Bay at Lake Charleston development.

His soccer ball went over the privacy fence into the front yard, just feet from the front door.

According to his mother, the boy said that a man grabbed him from behind and put him in a bear-like hold, covered his eyes, didn't say anything to him and lifted him off the ground.

His mother, who only wanted to be identified by her first name Tiffany, said her son kicked the man. That's when the stranger reportedly let him go and jumped into a white family-style van with a dent in the back.

"To hear the words come out of his mouth that someone tried to take me, I can't express to you the feeling that went through my body," Tiffany said.

She wants other parents to be aware. "Our whole entire freedom feels like it has been ripped from us. It's not a park that this happened at, not a public place, this is our home, this is our house and it was in our yard."

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy has been patrolling the area and is asking neighbors to be on the lookout.

Anyone with information or home surveillance video that can help investigators is urged to call PBSO or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

