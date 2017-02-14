Honda Classic touts new, improved amenities

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

It's almost time to tee off at the Honda Classic.

“Everything is going as planned to this point, and we look forward to bringing in the crowds,” says Tournament Director Andrew George.

The Classic celebrating its 11th year at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens next week.

Final preparations were underway Tuesday, as crews worked to get the course up to par.

While the play on the field is the focus, it's not the only attraction.

“If you come out here to the golf course and had no interest in watching the golf, you'd still walk away having a great time,” George says.

The Classic is touting some returning amenities, and a few new ones.

If luxury is what you're looking for, the brand new 'Legends Club' on the 18th green provides a unique, air conditioned viewing experience where you can see your favorite players up close and personal.

“It's a $750 ticket per day, we know that's a steep price tag, but we feel like we have the amenities to justify it,” George says.

The Ultra Deck at 16 is also getting a redo.

“We've made that a larger area, bigger covered seating, as well as some interactive games,” he says.

Also this year, a partnership with Uber will be expanded for the convenience and safety of fans.

"Having a great time at the ‘Bear Trap’ could mean a couple beverages as well, and we want to make sure we're being safe,” George says. “It just makes it as easy as possible to get in and out of the golf course.”

With all this in place, the hope is that this year's Classic will make the cut.