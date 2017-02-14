Two critical after motorcycle vs. vehicle crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two critical after motorcycle vs. vehicle crash

Two people are seriously injured after a motorcycle vs.vehicle crash in Lake Worth, according to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. 

The incident happened  at 9:34 p.m. on Congress Avenue and Lake Worth Road. 

First responders reported a motorcycle on fire and two patients laying in the roadway. 

The patients, a male and a female, were flown by helicopter to a local trauma center in critical condition. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

