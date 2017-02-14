Two critical after motorcycle vs. vehicle crash

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

RECALL ALERT: Broken glass causes injuries leading to massive coffee press recall

RECALL ALERT: Broken glass causes injuries leading to massive coffee press recall

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

Florida man bitten on tongue by rattlesnake

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

Two people are seriously injured after a motorcycle vs.vehicle crash in Lake Worth, according to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The incident happened at 9:34 p.m. on Congress Avenue and Lake Worth Road.

First responders reported a motorcycle on fire and two patients laying in the roadway.

The patients, a male and a female, were flown by helicopter to a local trauma center in critical condition.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.