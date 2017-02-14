Neighbors coming together after Jupiter tragedy

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

Nine days after a deadly triple shooting in a quiet Jupiter neighborhood, neighbors are coming together for support.

Some say they have joined the app NextDoor to keep in touch and get to know their neighbors. Many say they are confident Jupiter police will make arrests soon, but rumors spreading about what led to the shooting has some thinking about getting surveillance cameras.

"I have the cameras in place and a security system and personal protection, so I feel safe," said EJ Peterson, a neighbor.

There are talks among some neighbors about starting a crime watch group. Peterson says the tragedy has brought him closer to his neighbors.

"I did meet a handful of people just by everyone being out and about, seeing everything that was going on," he added.

With no arrests made in the case, some neighbors who live behind the canal say rumors that the shooters came up through the waterway are concerning. Jupiter police have not confirmed any of that information, but have increased patrols in the neighborhood.

Some are still on edge from the shooting and experienced flashbacks after hearing fireworks go off over the weekend.

"I did hear the fireworks, it sounded like it was coming from the same area where the shooting was," added Peterson.