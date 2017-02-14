Neighbors coming together after Jupiter tragedy - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Neighbors coming together after Jupiter tragedy

Nine days after a deadly triple shooting in a quiet Jupiter neighborhood, neighbors are coming together for support. 
 
Some say they have joined the app NextDoor to keep in touch and get to know their neighbors. Many say they are confident Jupiter police will make arrests soon, but rumors spreading about what led to the shooting has some thinking about getting surveillance cameras. 
 
"I have the cameras in place and a security system and personal protection, so I feel safe," said EJ Peterson, a neighbor. 
 
There are talks among some neighbors about starting a crime watch group. Peterson says the tragedy has brought him closer to his neighbors. 
 
 
"I did meet a handful of people just by everyone being out and about, seeing everything that was going on," he added.
 
With no arrests made in the case, some neighbors who live behind the canal say rumors that the shooters came up through the waterway are concerning. Jupiter police have not confirmed any of that information, but have increased patrols in the neighborhood. 
 
Some are still on edge from the shooting and experienced flashbacks after hearing fireworks go off over the weekend.
 
"I did hear the fireworks, it sounded like it was coming from the same area where the shooting was," added Peterson. 
 
