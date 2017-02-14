PBC Clerk weds 40 couples at free ceremony - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBC Clerk weds 40 couples at free ceremony

Story Video: Click here

The Palm Beach County clerk offered couples a unique, and free, way to get married today.

40 brides walked outside to greet 40 waiting grooms at the Croquet Center in West Palm Beach.

One of the luck couples told Newschannel Five they have been together for six years and once they saw the advertisement for the clerk's ceremony, they decided to sign up.

"It means a new beginning and a life changing step going forward. That means so much to us," said Susan Hart, a newlywed.

The ceremony was officiated by Palm Beach County Clerk Sharon Bock, free of charge to the couples.

The couples had to sign up by Feb. 10 to be entered in the ceremony.

