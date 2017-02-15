Dogs rescued from meat market up for adoption - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dogs rescued from meat market up for adoption

Eleven dogs saved from a South Korea meat market will be up for adoption Wednesday. 

Staff at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County have been working in the past few weeks to help the dogs to trust humans. They say many of the dogs had no social skills when they arrived. 

The adoptions will be made on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information, contact the Humane Society of Vero Beach

