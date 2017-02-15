Dogs rescued from meat market up for adoption

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

Eleven dogs saved from a South Korea meat market will be up for adoption Wednesday.

Staff at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County have been working in the past few weeks to help the dogs to trust humans. They say many of the dogs had no social skills when they arrived.

The adoptions will be made on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information, contact the Humane Society of Vero Beach.