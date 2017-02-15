Screech owl stuck in chimney rescued by chief - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Screech owl stuck in chimney rescued by chief

An owl rescued by Sewall's Point Police Chief Tina Ciechanowski is now back in the wild. 

The owl got trapped in the chimney at a home on Hilcrest Drive in Sewall’s Point Monday and was transported to the Treasure Coast Wildlife Hospital for observation. 

Treasure Coast Wildlife Hospital checked the owl and gave the all-clear Tuesday. 

The owl was released from the yard where he was rescued.

 

