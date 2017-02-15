Lake Worth shooting sends woman to hospital - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lake Worth shooting sends woman to hospital

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person responsible for a shooting Tuesday night in Lake Worth. 

Detectives said someone started shooting in the area of 9th Avenue and G Street around 10:30 p.m.

Debris hit a woman who was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

Bullets also hit a car, but PBSO said the person in the car was not hurt.

Investigators do not know what led up to this shooting, and they do not have any info on a possible suspect.

