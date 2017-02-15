PBC clerk weds 40 couples at free ceremony

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

The Palm Beach County clerk offered couples a unique, and free, way to get married on Valentine's Day.

Forty brides walked outside to greet 40 waiting grooms at the Croquet Center in West Palm Beach.

One of the luck couples told NewsChannel 5 they have been together for six years and once they saw the advertisement for the clerk's ceremony, they decided to sign up.

"It means a new beginning and a life changing step going forward. That means so much to us," said Susan Hart, a newlywed.

The ceremony was officiated by Palm Beach County Clerk Sharon Bock, free of charge to the couples.

The couples had to sign up by Feb. 10 to be entered in the ceremony.