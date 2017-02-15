Bicyclist hit by vehicle in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bicyclist hit by vehicle in Lake Worth

Story Video: Click here

A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning on 6th Avenue South at A Street in Lake Worth.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. just east of Interstate 95.

 

The victim was taken to the hospital.  Their condition has not been released.

Drivers can expect delays near the intersection of D Street.

