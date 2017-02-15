Gov. Scott in Riviera to fight for jobs, tourism - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gov. Scott in Riviera to fight for jobs, tourism

Story Video: Click here

Gov. Rick Scott will be in Palm Beach County Wednesday, taking his fight public against several lawmakers, including the Speaker of the House.

Nine Republicans want to eliminate funding for Visit Florida and Enterprise Florida, the two agencies recruit businesses and promote tourism.

Opponents of the agencies say the two have been under performing and recently made a series of poor decisions.

 

The stop in Riviera Beach is part of governor's cry to the public to save Visit Florida and Enterprise Florida. Scott is calling the roundtables the "Fight for Florida Jobs."

So far Scott has held roundtables in Cape Coral, Tampa, Panama City and Jacksonville.

Scott's budgets have included millions for the agencies he says are critical to keeping Florida successful. His visit to Sancilio & Co. is at 1:45 p.m.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.