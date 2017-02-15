Gov. Scott in Riviera to fight for jobs, tourism

-
Thursday, May 18 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:22:50 GMT
U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.More >>
Thursday, May 18 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-05-18 11:45:33 GMT
Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.More >>
Monday, May 16 2016 10:10 AM EDT2016-05-16 14:10:57 GMT
Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)
The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi. More >>
Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:44:49 GMT
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury. More >>
Gov. Rick Scott will be in Palm Beach County Wednesday, taking his fight public against several lawmakers, including the Speaker of the House.
Nine Republicans want to eliminate funding for Visit Florida and Enterprise Florida, the two agencies recruit businesses and promote tourism.
Opponents of the agencies say the two have been under performing and recently made a series of poor decisions.
The stop in Riviera Beach is part of governor's cry to the public to save Visit Florida and Enterprise Florida. Scott is calling the roundtables the "Fight for Florida Jobs."
So far Scott has held roundtables in Cape Coral, Tampa, Panama City and Jacksonville.
Scott's budgets have included millions for the agencies he says are critical to keeping Florida successful. His visit to Sancilio & Co. is at 1:45 p.m.Scripps Only Content 2017