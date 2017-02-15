2017 SunFest lineup announced

-
Friday, May 19 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-05-19 15:29:56 GMT
The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.More >>
Thursday, May 18 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:22:50 GMT
U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.More >>
Thursday, May 18 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-05-18 11:45:33 GMT
Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.More >>
Monday, May 16 2016 10:10 AM EDT2016-05-16 14:10:57 GMT
Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)
The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi. More >>
Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:44:49 GMT
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - SunFest will be held May 3-7 along the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront.
SunFest, Florida’s largest music, art and waterfront festival announces the lineup for the 35th annual event. The national headliners include:
- Blink-182
- Weezer
- Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
- Widespread Panic
- Marshmello
- Snoop Dogg
- Dirty Heads
- Ziggy Marley
- Tori Kelly
- Flo Rida
- Steve Winwood
- Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
- Breaking Benjamin
- 3 Doors Down
- X Ambassadors
- Fetty Wap feat. Monty
- Rachel Platten
- Jon Bellion
- Tinashe
- Kaleo
- St. Paul & The Broken Bones
- The Strumbellas
- The Naked and Famous
- Loverboy
- Stick Figure
- Christopher Cross
- Marc E. Bassy
- Wavves
- Night Ranger
- Declan McKenna
- Filter
- Thirdstory
- Ambrosia
- Taylor Bennett
- Lillie Mae
- Thomas Wynn & the Believers
- Leilani Wolfgramm
- Magic City Hippies
- Tayla Parx
- Ocean Park Standoff
The 2017 festival will be held May 3-7 along the beautiful, scenic Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach.
