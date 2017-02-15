2017 SunFest lineup announced - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2017 SunFest lineup announced

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - SunFest will be held May 3-7 along the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront.

SunFest, Florida’s largest music, art and waterfront festival announces the lineup for the 35th annual event. The national headliners include:

  • Blink-182
  • Weezer
  • Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
  • Widespread Panic
  • Marshmello
  • Snoop Dogg
  • Dirty Heads
  • Ziggy Marley
  • Tori Kelly
  • Flo Rida
  • Steve Winwood
  • Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
  • Breaking Benjamin
  • 3 Doors Down
  • X Ambassadors
  • Fetty Wap feat. Monty
  • Rachel Platten
  • Jon Bellion
  • Tinashe
  • Kaleo
  • St. Paul & The Broken Bones
  • The Strumbellas
  • The Naked and Famous
  • Loverboy
  • Stick Figure
  • Christopher Cross
  • Marc E. Bassy
  • Wavves
  • Night Ranger
  • Declan McKenna
  • Filter
  • Thirdstory
  • Ambrosia
  • Taylor Bennett
  • Lillie Mae
  • Thomas Wynn & the Believers
  • Leilani Wolfgramm
  • Magic City Hippies
  • Tayla Parx
  • Ocean Park Standoff

The 2017 festival will be held May 3-7 along the beautiful, scenic Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

