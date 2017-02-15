Southwest Florida creek suddenly turns blood red

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

FORT MYERS, Fla. - (WBBH/NBC) - A water scare this week in Southwest Florida has some residents worried.

The concern was discovered Tuesday afternoon when people along the creek at Manuels Branch discovered the water had turned a blood red color.

The first thought was that it was pollution, but it turned out it came from a local water treatment company that was using the red dye to check for leaks in the cooling towers at a local hospital.

After testing, company workers, discharged the colored water into a drain pipe, which made its way back into the creek.

While the color is concerning, both the hospital and the treatment company insist the dye is harmless to the environment and any wildlife.

Never the less, they have plugged the drain pipe and are cleaning up the mess.

The Department of Environmental Protection said they are also keeping a close eye on the cleanup.

Courtesy: NBC News Channel