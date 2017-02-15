Southwest Florida creek suddenly turns blood red - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Southwest Florida creek suddenly turns blood red

picture by WBBH, NBC NEWS CHANNEL picture by WBBH, NBC NEWS CHANNEL

FORT MYERS, Fla. - (WBBH/NBC) - A water scare this week in Southwest Florida has some residents worried.

The concern was discovered Tuesday afternoon when people along the creek at Manuels Branch discovered the water had turned a blood red color.

The first thought was that it was pollution, but it turned out it came from a local water treatment company that was using the red dye to check for leaks in the cooling towers at a local hospital.

After testing, company workers, discharged the colored water into a drain pipe, which made its way back into the creek.

While the color is concerning, both the hospital and the treatment company insist the dye is harmless to the environment and any wildlife.

Never the less, they have plugged the drain pipe and are cleaning up the mess.

The Department of Environmental Protection said they are also keeping a close eye on the cleanup.

Courtesy: NBC News Channel

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.