Skimmer found on Palm Beach Co. gas pump

A skimmer was found at a gas pump in Palm Beach County Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

The device was located on a pump at the Mobil gas station in the 7000 block of South Jog Road in unincorporated Lake Worth.

It was discovered during routine service, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators urge you to check your accounts and report unauthorized charges to the appropriate bank or credit card company.

