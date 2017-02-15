Stuart police looking to locate missing teen - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Stuart police looking to locate missing teen

STUART, Fla. -- Stuart police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing runaway teen.

17-year-old Chelsea J. Mussnug was last seen on February 11, 2017.

She is described as 5' 3" tall, with green eyes and dyed red hair.

She has friends in the areas of Stuart, Port St. Lucie, and Indiantown.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please contact Detective Jeffrey Kittredge at 772-220-3911.

