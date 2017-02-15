Fire damages meat shop in Port St. Lucie

A Port St. Lucie business owner got an unwelcome surprise Wednesday morning.
When he was opening up D & D Meats deli on Port St. Lucie Boulevard around 9, he was greeted with heavy smoke.
Firefighters say something must have been smoldering all night inside, and it was fortunate that it didn’t spread throughout the building.
“Area where it looked like where the fire started, there wasn’t a lot of combustible material in that exact area, so that’s what kept the fire in a smoldering phase. Didn’t have anything to burn in that area,” said St. Lucie County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Chris Jones.
No one was injured, and since the adjoining office spaces were under construction, no one was in those units at the time.
An initial investigation showed the fire may have been electrical in nature and started near a freezer.