Fire damages meat shop in Port St. Lucie

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

A Port St. Lucie business owner got an unwelcome surprise Wednesday morning.

When he was opening up D & D Meats deli on Port St. Lucie Boulevard around 9, he was greeted with heavy smoke.

Firefighters say something must have been smoldering all night inside, and it was fortunate that it didn’t spread throughout the building.



“Area where it looked like where the fire started, there wasn’t a lot of combustible material in that exact area, so that’s what kept the fire in a smoldering phase. Didn’t have anything to burn in that area,” said St. Lucie County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Chris Jones.

No one was injured, and since the adjoining office spaces were under construction, no one was in those units at the time.

An initial investigation showed the fire may have been electrical in nature and started near a freezer.

.@StLucieFireDist on scene of fire at D and D Meats. No traffic delays along PSL Blvd. pic.twitter.com/aORGT7H9g1 — Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) February 15, 2017