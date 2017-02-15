Brush fires in Martin, St. Lucie counties

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

High winds and dry conditions have firefighters on alert and in action today.

A small brush fire broke out between two homes north of Fort Pierce around 2 Wednesday afternoon.

Travis Townsend said he was resting when a neighbor banged on his door along North 51st Street, and told him his backyard was on fire. “Just seen a little smoke then I seen the fire. I said, ‘oh this is serious, I gotta call, I gotta call.’“



There were no evacuations and no one was hurt.

Firefighters had to clear some of the underbrush so they could get to the flames.

Martin County firefighters were also dispatched to a brush fire Wednesday afternoon.

As of 3:30 p.m. it had burned 45 acres near Kanner Highway & Pratt Whitney Road, according to the Florida Forest Service.

A bulldozer and fixed wing pilot are assisting.

The Florida Forest Service says the lack of rain in recent weeks has our entire area under an enhanced wildfire risk.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.