Brush fires in Martin, St. Lucie counties

High winds and dry conditions have firefighters on alert and in action today.

A small brush fire broke out between two homes north of Fort Pierce around 2 Wednesday afternoon.

Travis Townsend said he was resting when a neighbor banged on his door along North 51st Street, and told him his backyard was on fire.  “Just seen a little smoke then I seen the fire.  I said, ‘oh this is serious, I gotta call, I gotta call.’“

There were no evacuations and no one was hurt.

Firefighters had to clear some of the underbrush so they could get to the flames.

Martin County firefighters were also dispatched to a brush fire Wednesday afternoon.

As of 3:30 p.m. it had burned 45 acres near Kanner Highway & Pratt Whitney Road, according to the Florida Forest Service.

A bulldozer and fixed wing pilot are assisting.

The Florida Forest Service says the lack of rain in recent weeks has our entire area under an enhanced wildfire risk.

