Pet of the Week Kippy

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kippy. He's a 2-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Kippy:

Good day, Kippy here - so nice to make your acquaintance. You'll notice that I'm a laid back gent, as soft and gentle as they come, some say. I find that's the best way to be, sugar and spice and everything nice…that's what this kitty is made of. When you come home from work I'll greet you with my faint meow, letting you know that I'm happy to see you and would like some love and affection. I'll wait patiently for it to be time to go sit on the couch with you, it's one of my favorite places to be. So what do you think? Could I be the mellow fella you've been searching for? Come meet me and let's find out.

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.