Nude Instagram video gets boss fired

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

MINDEN, La. (AP) -- A northwest Louisiana tourism director has lost her job after accidentally sending nude live video of herself to a tourism account instead of her husband.

News outlets report that the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau voted 3-2 to fire executive director Lynn Dorsey.

She'd been on paid leave since sending the video to the bureau's Instagram account in December. She said then that she meant it for her husband.

The board voted after a four-hour closed-door hearing Monday. Two members abstained.

The Press-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2kqdg4d ) that the commission created a social media policy only after the incident.

Attorney Lydia Rhodes says the 61-year-old Dorsey is considering a lawsuit.

She tells The Times of Shreveport that Dorsey could demand another tourism board hearing, but would prefer an independent body.