Skimmers found on Palm Beach Co. gas pumps

Skimmers were found at two different gas pumps in Palm Beach County Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.

One device was located on a pump at the Mobil gas station in the 7000 block of South Jog Road in unincorporated Lake Worth.

It was discovered during routine service, the sheriff's office said.

The second was found at a Shell gas station in the 9000 block of State Road 7 in unincorporated Boynton Beach.

Investigators urge you to check your accounts and report unauthorized charges to the appropriate bank or credit card company.

