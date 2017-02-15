High school football star arrested again

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

A Sebastian River high school student was arrested overnight Wednesday for carrying a concealed firearm. He had bonded out of jail in December after being charged with lewd or lascivious battery.

Jamal Riggins Junior was accused of having sex with a 14-year-old in the “team room” after being ejected from a football game.

While Riggins pleaded not guilty to that charge last month, he now faces a new felony charge.

An arrest affidavit shows just after midnight, Riggins was in a car heading east on 45th street in Gifford. A deputy saw the vehicle and didn’t intend to stop it, but when he turned behind it, the driver pulled over.

The deputy then stopped to talk with the driver, but the driver got back on the road and then U-turned into a convenience store parking lot. At this point, another deputy pulled in and activated emergency lights.

During a subsequent search, deputies said they found a Colt .45 with “United States Army property” printed on it on Riggins.

It’s not known if it was stolen from an Army base, but Riggins claimed he was holding it for his uncle.

School district officials would not comment on whether Riggins had been back in school since the initial arrest.

Riggins was still in jail as of last check Wednesday afternoon.