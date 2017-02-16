PBSO still seeking owner of abandoned Dalmatian - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO still seeking owner of abandoned Dalmatian

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday they are still seeking the owner of a Dalmatian who forced a dog from a sport-utility vehicle Saturday near Boca Raton.

Four days after the incident occurred, PBSO issued a statement saying the dog, which has been named Buster, is recovering at Tri-County Animal Rescue.

On Feb. 11 at about 4 p.m., PBSO said a black SUV was traveling west on Camino Real, just west of Military Trail, in suburban Boca Raton. 

The vehicle slowed down, forced the puppy out and drove away. 

A witness stopped to assist the dog, which is about a year old, before taking it to the animal rescue the next day.   The dog did not have an identification chip.
 
Call PBSO at 561-992-1133 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS if you can help in the case.

