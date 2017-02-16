PBSO still seeking owner of abandoned Dalmatian

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday they are still seeking the owner of a Dalmatian who forced a dog from a sport-utility vehicle Saturday near Boca Raton.

Four days after the incident occurred, PBSO issued a statement saying the dog, which has been named Buster, is recovering at Tri-County Animal Rescue.

On Feb. 11 at about 4 p.m., PBSO said a black SUV was traveling west on Camino Real, just west of Military Trail, in suburban Boca Raton.

The vehicle slowed down, forced the puppy out and drove away.

A witness stopped to assist the dog, which is about a year old, before taking it to the animal rescue the next day. The dog did not have an identification chip.



Call PBSO at 561-992-1133 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS if you can help in the case.