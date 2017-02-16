Crews monitor Martin Co. brush fires, hot spots - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crews monitor Martin Co. brush fires, hot spots

A 75-acre brush fire located off Kanner Highway and SW 96 Street in Martin County kept fire crews busy overnight.

At 4:30 a.m. Thursday, firefighters with the Florida Forest Service say this fire is 90 percent contained. 

RELATED: Health dept. warns of risks associated with fires

This fire was the largest of all the fires that crews battled Wednesday on the Treasure Coast. 

The Forest Service said they will and reevaluate the situation Thursday to ensure there is no threat to homes but smoke will continue to be an issue.

The fire at this location is relatively close to Florida's Turnpike and Interstate 95, so the winds are sending smoke in the direction of those busy highways.

The Martin County School District said the smoke may cause bus delays for middle school students.

Keep in mind: when visibility is low, drive slow.

2nd Fire in Martin County

Another wildfire in Martin County kept fire crews on alert early Thursday morning near Port Salerno at SE Front Avenue and SE Cove Road.

Firefighters said they are worried that embers could spread from the strong winds and ignite another area.

A lieutenant from the Martin County Fire Department said the fire is pretty well contained, and they are only seeing smoldering areas that burned Wednesday. 

Smoke could be an issue for drivers Thursday morning, so drivers are urged to be alert and plan ahead.

The Forest Service said there were 27 new wildfires in Florida on Wednesday, bringing a total of 60 active wildfires in the state.

