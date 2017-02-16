Explore a sunflower maze in Loxahatchee Groves - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Explore a sunflower maze in Loxahatchee Groves

Vincent Van Gogh once said, "The sunflower is mine, in a way."

Perhaps, but you can experience the beauty of a field of sunflowers for yourself in Loxahatchee Groves.

The owners of Palm Beach Sunflowers have created a maze through their 5-acre sunflower field.

The farm, at 1300 D Road in Loxahatchee Groves, is the winter home of Raj Sinha, according to The Palm Beach Post.

Sinha and his family created the maze and it is open to the public - but only through this weekend.

The cost is $10 for adults, $6 for children 4-12 and free for children 3 and under. 

For more information, call (561) 320-3548, or visit sunflowermaze.com. More info about events and classes is also available on their Facebook page.

