Explore a sunflower maze in Loxahatchee Groves

Friday, May 19 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-05-19 15:29:56 GMT
The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.More >>
Thursday, May 18 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:22:50 GMT
U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.More >>
Thursday, May 18 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-05-18 11:45:33 GMT
Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.More >>
Monday, May 16 2016 10:10 AM EDT2016-05-16 14:10:57 GMT
Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)
The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi. More >>
The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.More >>
Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:44:49 GMT
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
Vincent Van Gogh once said, "The sunflower is mine, in a way."
Perhaps, but you can experience the beauty of a field of sunflowers for yourself in Loxahatchee Groves.
The owners of Palm Beach Sunflowers have created a maze through their 5-acre sunflower field.
The farm, at 1300 D Road in Loxahatchee Groves, is the winter home of Raj Sinha, according to The Palm Beach Post.
Sinha and his family created the maze and it is open to the public - but only through this weekend.
The cost is $10 for adults, $6 for children 4-12 and free for children 3 and under.
For more information, call (561) 320-3548, or visit sunflowermaze.com. More info about events and classes is also available on their Facebook page.Scripps Only Content 2017