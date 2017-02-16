Forest Service monitors smoldering brush fires

Story Video: Click here
A 75-acre brush fire located off Kanner Highway and SW 96 Street in Martin County kept fire crews busy overnight.
Firefighters with the Florida Forest Service said Thursday morning this fire is 90 percent contained.
This fire was the largest of all the fires that crews battled Wednesday on the Treasure Coast.
The Forest Service said they will and reevaluate the situation Thursday to ensure there is no threat to homes but smoke will continue to be an issue.
The fire at this location is relatively close to Florida's Turnpike and Interstate 95, so the winds are sending smoke in the direction of those busy highways.
Keep in mind: when visibility is low, drive slow.
Spokeswoman Melissa Yunas said at 9:15 a.m. Thursday there are eight brush fires in the area they are monitoring.
Martin County Schools Open, Buses on Schedule
The Martin County School District issued a statement Thursday morning saying all schools are open with all buses operating as usual. Below is the full statement:
“The Martin County School District is pleased to report that Martin County Schools are open today (Thursday) and all school buses are operating to all schools as scheduled. We want to thank Martin County Firefighters and Martin County Sheriff Deputies for their bravery, dedication and hard work in containing the blaze and protecting the public. Superintendent of Schools.”—Laurie J. Gaylord, Martin County Superintendent of Schools.
2nd Fire in Martin County
Another wildfire in Martin County kept fire crews on alert early Thursday morning near Port Salerno at SE Front Avenue and SE Cove Road.
Firefighters said they are worried that embers could spread from the strong winds and ignite another area.
A lieutenant from the Martin County Fire Department said the fire is pretty well contained, and they are only seeing smoldering areas that burned Wednesday.
Smoke could be an issue for drivers Thursday morning, so drivers are urged to be alert and plan ahead.
The Forest Service said there were 27 new wildfires in Florida on Wednesday, bringing a total of 60 active wildfires in the state.Scripps Only Content 2017