Sharks make appearance off Singer Island later than usual

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

Hundreds of sharks were spotted Wednesday off the coast of Singer Island.

Typically blacktip sharks appear in mid-January, but a warm winter may have delayed their migration down to Palm Beach County.

RELATED: More shark stories

Shark expert Jim Abernethy believes sharks have less motivation to move south because of warmer waters.

"There's been many more in North and South Carolina and I believe it's because the temperature of the water is definitely warmer so they're much farther north," says Abernethy.

Blacktips usually get up to six feet and it's not uncommon for them to swim close to shore.

Ocean Rescue had the double red flags up Wednesday urging people not to swim.

Abernethy says people should not worry. "I would venture that all of these guests that are on the beach have been swimming with sharks without even knowing it."

Sonya Didas is staying clear of the water. "I'll go to my ankles, but I don't need to test the sharks' ability to bite."

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.