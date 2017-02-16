The 25th Annual Delray Beach Open

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

When: ATP Champions Tour Event: Friday, Feb. 17 - Sunday, Feb. 19-Stadium matches start Friday @ 6 pm, Saturday & Sunday @ 12:30 pm

ATP World Tour Qualifying: Saturday, Feb. 18 - Sunday, Feb. 19-Starts @ 11:00 am Saturday & Sunday

ATP World Tour Event: Monday, Feb. 20 - Sunday, Feb. 26 Monday - Friday: Day Session starts @ 11:00 am, Night Session @ 6:00 pm. Saturday Semifinals: Day Session starts @ 1:00 pm, Night Session @ 6:00 pm. Sunday Finals: 1:00 pm (doubles), 3:00 pm (singles)

Where: The Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center, 201 W. Atlantic Avenue. I-95 exit 52 (Atlantic Ave), Florida Turnpike: Exit 81 (Atlantic Ave). Head east using either exit and look for the tournament signs.

The ATP Champions Tour Field: Six "legends of the game" are playing eight matches (7 singles, 1 doubles) in a USA vs International format. The USA team includes Mardy Fish, James Blake & former Boca Raton resident Vince Spadea vs the International trio of Fernando Gonzalez of Chile, Boca Raton resident Sebastien Grosjean of France, and Vero Beach resident Mikael Pernfors of Sweden.

The ATP Champions Tour Schedule: All eight matches are pre-scheduled and the lineup can be found at ATP Champions Tour Lineup.

The ATP World Tour: The field is led by world No. 4 Milos Raonic of Canada and 2009 US Open champion and 2011 Delray Beach champion Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina. Del Potro is one of five former Delray Beach singles champions in the field, joining defending champion Sam Querrey (2016), Ivo Karlovic (2015), Delray Beach resident Kevin Anderson (2012) and Tommy Haas (2006). Also in the mix is AmericanJack Sock, now world No. 19, and Australian Bernard Tomic. The four-time Delray Beach doubles champion Bryan Brothers will battle for the doubles title with defending champions Oliver Marach and Fabrice Martin.

The ATP World Tour Draw: The 2017 singles draw will be made Friday (Feb. 17) at 2:00 pm, with Monday's matchups announced when the draw is completed. There are a pair of pre-scheduled matches on Tuesday, Feb. 21: No. 1 seed Milos Raonic plays his first round match at 12:30 pm, with Juan Martin Del Potro opening his 2017 season in the nightcap at 8:00 pm. The Bryan Brothers play their first-round doubles match on Wednesday at 8:00 pm.

TV Coverage: Starting Tuesday, Feb. 21, The ATP World Tour event will be televised domestically on Tennis Channel and internationally in more than 110 countries.

Tickets: Ticket prices range from $25.25 to $85.25 for individual seats. Tournament packages (sessions 1-17), Weekender packages (sessions 13-17, quarterfinals, semifinals, finals), on-court Best Seats in the House and covered Stadium Veranda seating are also available. Tickets can be purchased by phone (561-330-6000), on the website at Delray Beach Open Tickets, or at the on-site box office.

Special Admission Offers:

Military, Police, Firefighters & Emergency Personnel: Two complimentary tickets per session with official department ID for Sessions 1 - 6 (Friday, Feb. 17- Monday, Feb. 20)

Senior Days BOGO Presented by the Delray Medical Center: Offer available on reserved and box seats for Monday (Feb. 20), and Wednesday (Feb. 22) day sessions for seniors 55-and-older.

Food Drive Presented by Champion Porsche: (Monday, Feb. 20), donate eight canned non-perishable items and receive a complimentary ticket for the day session.

USTA Kidz Day: On President's Day (Monday, Feb. 20) there are on-court and off-court activities for kids ages 6 to 16 plus a ticket to the ATP World Tour day session. Prices range from $10-$20 with accompanying adult tickets $10. All registration must be completed on-line: Kidz Day Registration.

Gates: Open an hour before play, with the exception of those holding passes or tickets for on-site special events.

Official Parking: Follow signs to $5 parking in South County Courthouse Parking Garage (Atlantic & SW 2nd Ave) or Old School Square Parking Garage (Entrance on NE 1st Ave), Valet Parking $20. $10 discounted valet parking available for Porsche drivers.

Downtown Roundabout Trolley: Service runs between the Delray Beach Tri-Rail station and the tournament weekdays (Monday through Friday) from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm and on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) from 8:00 am to 11:00 pm. The trolley stops near the tournament entrance on W. Atlantic Ave.

Security/Items Disallowed: In conformance with local requirements and facility rules, the following items ARE NOT allowed on the premises: Backpacks, large handbags, coolers, laser pointers, aerosol cans or weapons of any kind. All bags or other items will be subject to search. All persons entering venue will be subject to wanding. The following items ARE allowed in the facility: Cameras and one (1) sealed bottle of water per person. Umbrellas are permitted on-site, but the use of umbrellas is NOT permitted in the stadium or in outside court seating areas.

Information: Visit YellowTennisBall.com or call 561-330-6000.