Fire damages mobile home

Fire heavily damaged a mobile home Thursday.

It happened at a residence in the 2000 block of Croton Lane near Palm Beach Gardens.

Units from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, Palm Beach Gardens and North Palm Beach responded to the call.

When they arrived the home was fully involved.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

 

 

