Sommerset Academy teacher accused of inappropriately touching st - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sommerset Academy teacher accused of inappropriately touching students

picture by BOCA RATON PD picture by BOCA RATON PD

A Boca Raton teacher is behind bars after police say he kissed a student.

28-year-old Brian Kornbluth is facing simple battery charges after police say he was caught on camera kissing a student last Thursday while they were alone in a classroom.

The principal at Sommerset Academy had the classroom's surveillance camera moved to face Kornbluth's desk after hearing concerns from teachers.

Detectives spoke to the student and her sister who said she was also kissed.

Police say Kornbluth admitted to kissing the student but denied kissing the student's sister.

Kornbuth faces two counts of simple battery.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.