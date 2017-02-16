Corrections officer arrested - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Corrections officer arrested

A corrections officer who worked at Martin Correctional Institution in Indiantown has been arrested.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says its agents arrested James Yearby of Palm City.

He's charged with introducing contraband into a state correctional facility.  

FDLE says its investigation began last August after Yearby was reportedly overhead talking about the possibility of providing cellphones in exchange for money.

Yearby offered two cell phones for $1,500.00, according to investigators and at a later date also offered pre-paid cellular cards for $5,000.

Agents booked Yearby into the Martin County Jail. His bond was set at $15,000.  

