Martin County residents on alert for brush fires

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

Story Video: Click here

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Some Martin County residents watched firefighter battle flare ups from brush fires near their homes Thursday for the second time in less than 24 hours.

In the Manatee Cove neighborhood near U.S 1 and Cove Rd., firefighters spent at least five hours putting out hot spots and drenching a dry, wooded area.

It was the same area where a larger brush fire sparked Wednesday, leading some nearby residents to evacuate.

“It’s frightening, really,” said nearby resident Agnes Dumcombe.

She evacuated her home after her nephew urged her to do so, grabbing only important papers to take with her.

“He said you’ve gotta get out of there because there’s fire in the back. I said, well no that was yesterday and my nephew said no, it’s there now so they got me out of there,” Duncombe said.

She returned home Thursday only to find fire fighters back on her street controlling smoke and smaller flare ups.

“I just hope we get some rain,” Duncombe said.

Firefighters dumped tens of thousands of gallons of water on that wooded area Thursday, hoping to prevent any fire risks into the night.

When some residents evacuated Wednesday, others stayed to protect their properties.

Peter Hills says he and some of his neighbors grabbed long hoses to spray embers floating from the fire toward their homes.

“The fire was totally out of control. The wind was pushing it fast and it went all the way around us,” Hills said.

For Hills, it was also a learning experience. He knows he may need to jump into action in the future as the dry conditions continue.

He’s keeping his hoses extended and spread around his home so he can grab them quickly to protect his property.