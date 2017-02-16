WPB PD investigate shooting at gas station

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

One man had to undergo surgery at a local hospital after he was shot Thursday night.

The shooting happened at approximately 6:40 p.m. on the 4900 block of Broadway Ave.

According to police, the victim and the suspect were both on foot at the Sunoco gas station.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and has not been apprehended.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and we will continue to share updates as they become available.