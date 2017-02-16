WPB PD investigate shooting at gas station - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

WPB PD investigate shooting at gas station

One man had to undergo surgery at a local hospital after he was shot Thursday night.

The shooting happened at approximately 6:40 p.m. on the 4900 block of Broadway Ave.

According to police, the victim and the suspect were both on foot at the Sunoco gas station.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and has not been apprehended. 

Detectives are currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and we will continue to share updates as they become available.

