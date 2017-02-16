MC residents getting back to normal amid fires

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

Martin County homeowner Doreen Gelsebach, with help, decided to fight Wednesday night's fire, with more fire.

"Right now, we're doing a barbecue. We had a long night last night," she says.

Doreeen wasn't even home when it sparked Wednesday. She found out through frantic phone calls. With a police and fire escort, she was allowed in her threatened home only for a few seconds.

"It was surreal. When I first stepped into the house, I froze because all I saw was orange. And I thought...I didn't care about anything, just get the animals and get out," she says.

By the time the smoke cleared, her fence seared.

Down the street in Hibiscus Park, Chris Chesanek, the same thing. Only saved by a firefighter using burrowed equipment.

"Brittle, used, old rubber hose. And he got it out just in time with my hose. Thank god," he says.

Scott Eves had embers flying over his house, touching down, and torching parts of his car canopy.

"So now it looks like Swiss cheese," Scott says.

It's a neighborhood without fire hydrants that came so close to disaster.

"If it weren't for the Martin County Fire Department, I don't think my house would be here," Doreen says.

Its now irony, but its routine. It's dinner with friends.

It's home.

"Now it's the barbecue. If I don't turn those, they're going to burn," she says, turning to tend to her meal.