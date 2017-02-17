Local nurse faces child neglect charges - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Local nurse faces child neglect charges

A licensed nurse from Royal Palm Beach was arrested and charged with child neglect.

Investigators say Ashley Crawford, 33, was arrested after her 2-year-old son was admitted Dec. 8 to St. Mary's Medical Center with injuries she couldn't explain.

Detectives say injuries were discovered on the boy's head, face and leg. 

Crawford was booked at the Palm Beach County Jail on Feb. 8 and released from jail on a $10,000 bond.

Her child is now in foster care.

