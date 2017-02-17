Corrections officer arrested in Martin County

-
The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.
U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.
Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.
Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)
The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.
A corrections officer who worked at Martin Correctional Institution in Indiantown has been arrested.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says its agents arrested James Yearby of Palm City.
He's charged with introducing contraband into a state correctional facility.
FDLE says its investigation began last August after Yearby was reportedly overhead talking about the possibility of providing cellphones in exchange for money.
Yearby offered two cellphones for $1,500, according to investigators and at a later date also offered pre-paid cellular cards for $5,000.
Agents booked Yearby into the Martin County Jail. His bond was set at $15,000. Scripps Only Content 2017