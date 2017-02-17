President Trump back in town around 3 p.m.

The first road to close is South Ocean Blvd from South County Road to Southern Boulevard. This is right in front of Mar-a-Lago, the president’s home.
Only vehicles and pedestrians living in that area will be allowed past the blockade.
Authorities urge drivers to avoid the Southern Boulevard bridge to access Palm Beach. They suggest using the Lake Worth Bridge to the south or Royal Park Bridge to the north.
Air Force One is expected to land at Palm Beach International Airport at about 3 p.m. Friday. The presidential motorcade will force temporary closures on Southern Boulevard as President Trump goes from the airport to his home.
President Trump will travel to Melbourne Saturday and is scheduled to depart Palm Beach on Monday afternoon.