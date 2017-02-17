AGuyonClematis' fun things in WPB this weekend

TOGA Run to kick off the Greek Food and Wine Fest

Saturday at 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Come see how fun getting healthy and staying fit with your friends, family, sports team, school or co-workers can be while wearing a TOGA! Enjoy a dance warm up, fun surprises every mile and a TOGA after party at the Greek Food Wine Fest you get FREE admission to! Check us out at www.TOGArunUSA.com and see all the awesome things happening and what all is included in your SWAG bag!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1773264249598267/

Greek Food & Wine Fest

The St. Catherine's Greek Festival is in its 42nd year in West Palm Beach! The theme for this year's festival is "Greek Food & Wine Fest" as we focus on authentic Greek Cousine with all your favorite Greek dishes: Mousaka, Pastichio, Leg of lamb, Lemon Chicken, Spanakopita, Greek Salad, Dolmades, Gyro, Tsaganaki, Souvlaki, and much more!



The Greek Taverna will be fully stocked with Greek Wine, Greek Beer, Ouzo, and Metaxa! The Greek Pastery Kitchen will be filled with homemade Greek pastries including Baklava, Diples, Galaktombouriko, Koulourakia, Melomakarouna, Kourambiedes, and much more as well as Greek coffee, Frape, rice pudding, and Greek yogurt!



Shop in our Greek Grocery and take home imported greek olives, olive oil, honey, filo, greek coffee, and many other Greek cooking supplies .



Join us at the Greek Food & Wine Fest for a little taste and drink of Greece...Opa!

http://www.greekfestwpb.com/

India Fest

Saturday 10 a.m.

We are excited to announce our 14th Annual IndiaFest! IndiaFest is a way for PBIA to display the rich, ethnic, and cultural diversity of India. This festival has become one of the premier events to occur in South Florida, with over tens of thousands of people attending every year.

Hosted by the Palm Beach India Association, a non-profit organization, IndiaFest is driven each year to help enrich the community and serve the people. IndiaFEST is a free event that is held outdoors and is open to everyone. The festival will be held on Saturday, February 18th, 2017 at the Meyer Amphitheatre in beautiful downtown West Palm Beach.

http://www.sfindiafest.org/

Palm Beach Art, Jewelry & Antique Show

February 15 - 21

The show has become a hallmark of the Palm Beach social season and has set a benchmark of excellence in the art, antique and jewelry industry. The show is known for bringing thousands of works of art and antiquities from domestic and international galleries, in addition to fabulous antique and estate jewels from many of the world’s elite jewelers. The Palm Beach Show boasts an enviable selection of antiquities and upon its return, will draw tens of thousands of private collectors, museum curators, investors and interior designers who are eager to view and purchase some of the most unique and coveted treasures in the world.

The Palm Beach Jewelry, Art & Antique Show kicked off with an Opening Night Preview Party on Wednesday, February 15th. The Palm Beach Jewelry, Art & Antique Show Opening Night Preview Party has consistently drawn attendees who love art, including museum curators, political dignitaries, collectors and the social elite. The invitation-only evening provides a first-look of the Palm Beach Jewelry, Art & Antique Show offerings before they are available to the public.

https://www.palmbeachshow.com/

Sunday at the Waterfront

The U.S. Stones are the only Rolling Stones Tribute Band to have a young in his prime Mick Jagger clone with all the moves and signature voice, and are configured like the real Stones Touring show. Their Keith Richards is “dead on” and their Ron Wood gets mobbed because he looks just like the real deal. It’s an amazing full sounding Rolling Stones event that will blow you away with hit after hit! The U.S. Stones have played large festivals to 20,000 in Ft. Myers for New Year’s Eve, were chosen by the Miami Dolphins to play their huge Landshark Stage, and great venues like House of Blues at Disney, Jannus Live St. Pete, Daytona Band Shell, B.B. King's and more.

This FREE family-friendly concert series is held year round on the third Sunday of each month, and features a variety of national and regional recording artists. Located along the picturesque Flagler Drive waterfront on the Waterfront Commons, Sunday on The Waterfront provides an ideal setting for good times and great entertainment. Sunday on The Waterfront is produced by the City of West Palm Beach, Division of Community Events.

http://wpb.org/Meetings-Events/Event-Listings/Sunday-on-the-Waterfront-(13)

For more about what's going on in downtown West Palm Beach, visit aguyonclematis.com and sign up for Aaron Wormus' informative newsletters.