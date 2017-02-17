All clear after suspicious package investigated - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

All clear after suspicious package investigated

West Palm Beach police gave the all clear Friday morning after a suspicious package was investigated at a bank.

The incident occurred at a First Bank located at 415 5th St.

Police said the suspicious package was a backpack and while officers were investigating the owner showed up and retrieved it.

Police said around 9:30 a.m. that the bank was back open.  

