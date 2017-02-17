Man arrested after Jupiter killings denied bond

Posted: Friday, May 19 2017 11:29 AM EDT 2017-05-19 15:29:56 GMT Updated: Friday, May 19 2017 11:52 AM EDT 2017-05-19 15:52:06 GMT
The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.
More >> Posted: Thursday, May 18 2017 12:22 PM EDT 2017-05-18 16:22:50 GMT Updated: Thursday, May 18 2017 12:22 PM EDT 2017-05-18 16:22:50 GMT
U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.
More >> Posted: Thursday, May 18 2017 7:45 AM EDT 2017-05-18 11:45:33 GMT Updated: Thursday, May 18 2017 7:45 AM EDT 2017-05-18 11:45:33 GMT
Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.
More >> Posted: Monday, May 16 2016 10:10 AM EDT 2016-05-16 14:10:57 GMT Updated: Wednesday, May 17 2017 9:29 PM EDT 2017-05-18 01:29:03 GMT Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)
The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:44 PM EDT 2017-05-17 19:44:49 GMT Updated: Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:44 PM EDT 2017-05-17 19:44:49 GMT
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.
A man who lived at the Jupiter home where three people were killed earlier this month was denied bond Friday morning after a federal judge cited that he was a flight risk.
Charles Vorpagel, 27, who was
will be held on pretrial detention after Judge James Hopkins ruled he was a flight risk and danger to the community. arrested Feb. 9, inside Vorpagel’s home. Police found the items during their investigation of a triple homicide on Mohawk Street. Authorities found drugs and firearms
Vorpagel admitted to selling the drugs and firearms out of his home.
He now faces three charges including felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Vorpagel’s father had nothing to say after his son’s detention hearing.
Jupiter police have not released more information about the death investigation nor have they made any arrest in the case.
