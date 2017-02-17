Man arrested after Jupiter killings denied bond - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man arrested after Jupiter killings denied bond

A man who lived at the Jupiter home where three people were killed earlier this month was denied bond Friday morning after a federal judge cited that he was a flight risk.

Charles Vorpagel, 27, who was arrested Feb. 9, will be held on pretrial detention after Judge James Hopkins ruled he was a flight risk and danger to the community.

Authorities found drugs and firearms inside Vorpagel’s home. Police found the items during their investigation of a triple homicide on Mohawk Street.

Vorpagel admitted to selling the drugs and firearms out of his home.

He now faces three charges including felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Vorpagel’s father had nothing to say after his son’s detention hearing.

Jupiter police have not released more information about the death investigation nor have they made any arrest in the case.

