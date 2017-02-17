Guns stolen from unlocked cars in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Guns stolen from unlocked cars in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- If you own a gun, don't leave it in your car. That's the message from the Port St. Lucie Police Department after it says 4 guns were stolen from three vehicles in the city.

The burglaries happened Thursday in the 400 block of SW Undallo Road and the 400 block of SW South Quick Circle.

Police said thieves got away with a black-colored FNH .40 caliber pistol with a laser sight, a Glock handgun, a Smith and Wesson .380 handgun and a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol.

All of the vehicles were left unlocked.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should contact Port St. Lucie police or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800.273.TIPS.

