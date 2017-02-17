Guns stolen from unlocked cars in Port St. Lucie

-
Friday, May 19 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-05-19 15:29:56 GMT
Friday, May 19 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-05-19 15:52:06 GMT
The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.More >>
The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.More >>
Thursday, May 18 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:22:50 GMT
Thursday, May 18 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:22:50 GMT
U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.More >>
U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.More >>
Thursday, May 18 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-05-18 11:45:33 GMT
Thursday, May 18 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-05-18 11:45:33 GMT
Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.More >>
Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.More >>
Monday, May 16 2016 10:10 AM EDT2016-05-16 14:10:57 GMT
Wednesday, May 17 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-05-18 01:29:03 GMT
Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)
The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi. More >>
The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.More >>
Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:44:49 GMT
Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:44:49 GMT
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- If you own a gun, don't leave it in your car. That's the message from the Port St. Lucie Police Department after it says 4 guns were stolen from three vehicles in the city.
The burglaries happened Thursday in the 400 block of SW Undallo Road and the 400 block of SW South Quick Circle.
Police said thieves got away with a black-colored FNH .40 caliber pistol with a laser sight, a Glock handgun, a Smith and Wesson .380 handgun and a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol.
All of the vehicles were left unlocked.
Anyone with information about the burglaries should contact Port St. Lucie police or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800.273.TIPS.Scripps Only Content 2017