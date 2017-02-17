Guns stolen from unlocked cars in Port St. Lucie

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was not so lucky.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- If you own a gun, don't leave it in your car. That's the message from the Port St. Lucie Police Department after it says 4 guns were stolen from three vehicles in the city.

The burglaries happened Thursday in the 400 block of SW Undallo Road and the 400 block of SW South Quick Circle.

Police said thieves got away with a black-colored FNH .40 caliber pistol with a laser sight, a Glock handgun, a Smith and Wesson .380 handgun and a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol.

All of the vehicles were left unlocked.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should contact Port St. Lucie police or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800.273.TIPS.