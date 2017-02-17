Massage parlors busted, two women arrested

Two women are under arrest after the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and Port St. Lucie police said that they shut down two massage parlors for prostitution.
Acting on tips, the joint investigation targeted Oriental Asian Spa, located at 357 S.E. Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Asian Massage at 10651 South U.S.1.
Undercover detectives were solicited for sex acts, St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said.
“These types of illegal activities bring down the character and sense of security in a community,” Sheriff Mascara said in a news release. “They are often window-dressing for other, more serious criminal enterprises, are seldom reported due to the immigration status of those involved, and cause ill effects to the adjacent, legitimate businesses.”
Investigators have charged Ziuqin Yang, 53, with two counts of engaging in prostitution and Qiuling Li, 47, with one count of permitting prostitution and one count of engaging in prostitution.