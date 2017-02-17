Brush fire forces evacuations in Okeechobee Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Brush fire forces evacuations in Okeechobee Co.

Homes are being evacuated in a section of Okeechobee County because of a brush fire according to the sheriff's office.

It's in the area of NE 304 Street and Drum Cemetery Road.

Expect road closures in the area.

The Florida Forest Service says the fire has already consumed 35 acres.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

