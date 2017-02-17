Secret Service probes object thrown at motorcade

According to CNN, the Secret Service is investigating an incident where someone appears to have thrown something at President Trump’s motorcade in West Palm Beach today.



The incident happened near Mar-a-Lago as the motorcade traveled from the airport. It was not clear if any of the vehicles were struck. No one was hurt.



A large number of police officers and Secret Service agents gathered at an intersection along Southern Boulevard. A group of protesters had been at the corner when the motorcade passed.



CNN photojournalist Khalil Abdullah at the scene has video of a rock about the size of a baseball and a second item they were examining on the ground. Agents went into nearby stores and a gas station seeking video.



A crime scene unit from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department collected the two items and carried them away in brown bags.

WPTV is waiting for the CNN video and will add it to this story when available.